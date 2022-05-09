How to Fix a Leaky Garbage Disposal: The Easy Way

Garbage disposals are one of the handiest appliances in the kitchen and can last for years with proper care and maintenance. But even the best disposers can develop problems, like leaks.

If you have a leaky garbage disposal, don’t despair. In most cases, the leak is an easy fix, and the worst-case scenario is that you may need to replace the disposal unit.

There are a few things you can check before calling a plumber.

First, identify the source of the leak. The three most likely culprits are the sink flange, the disposer housing, or the connection between the two.

If the leak is coming from the sink flange at the top of the disposer, tighten the mounting bolts. If that doesn’t stop the leak, you may need to replace the rubber gasket that seals the connection between the flange and disposer.

If the leak is coming from the connection between the disposer and sink, tighten the mounting nut. If that doesn’t work, you will need to replace the dishwasher drain connector.

If the leak is coming from inside the disposer housing, it’s probably because one of the seals has failed. The easiest way to fix this is to replace the entire disposer unit.

Once you’ve fixed the source of the leak, check your work by running cold water through the disposal for a minute or two to test for problems. If there are no leaks, plug in the disposer and run it for a minute to ensure everything is working correctly.

Proper maintenance and care will prevent most leaks from happening in the first place. Be sure to run cold water for at least 15 seconds before and after using the disposal and avoid putting hard-to-grind items like chicken bones down the drain. Your garbage disposal should give you years of trouble-free use with a little TLC.

Call us today at 877-977-8989 to learn more about our 24/7 commercial and residential drain cleaning & sewer repair services for the Greater Chicagoland Area.

24/7 Plumbing Sewer & Water

Flood Control Specialist

Glen Ellyn, IL

877-977-8989

https://247plumbinginc.com/