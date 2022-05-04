Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade Reconvenes on May 30

On May 30—for the first time since 1999—thousands of patriotic citizens will reconvene on the streets throughout downtown Elmhurst and along the way to the Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park for the 104th edition of Elmhurst’s Memorial Day Parade, following two years of “Always Remember” caravans staged due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic restrictions.

Presented by the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce & Industry—in partnership with Elmhurst American Legion T.H.B. Post 187, City of Elmhurst and Elmhurst Park District—the Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. (rain or shine), followed by the Post-Parade Ceremony at 11 a.m.

Elmhurst’s Parade is actually one year older than Post 187, which celebrated its Centennial Celebration in 2019, and in 2018 shared its 100th Anniversary year with both the Elmhurst Chamber and York Community High School.

This year’s Grand Marshal is downtown Elmhurst business owner Robert J. “Bob” Fonzino, a Vietnam War combat veteran while serving as a United States Army Lieutenant in the 4th Infantry Division, B Company, 2/8 Mechanized Infantry.

Fonzino, President of Bilancio Salon & Day Spa, is a former member of the Elmhurst City Centre Board of Directors and Elmhurst Public Library Board of Trustees.

On display in Wilder Park over the Memorial Day weekend will be a waving sea of more than 400 U.S. flags honoring Illinois service members who have died since 9-11, courtesy of True Patriots Care, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation dedicated to the recognition and support of first responders and armed services members who have served their communities.

Adjacent to the Veterans Memorial will be the traditional display of four rows of white wooden crosses featuring nameplates of deceased Elmhurst veterans, including many KIAs.

So enjoy your Memorial Day weekend, but also remember why America is the land of the free and the home of brave.



