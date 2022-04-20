Morton College Hosts Latino Thought Makers with Edward James Olmos!

Morton College was proud to present Edward James Olmos as part of its Latino Thought Makers live interview series. This highly anticipated event took place on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Morton College Jedlicka Performing Arts Center.

“Due to the overwhelming response, we opened up an overflow room in Building E, as the in-person event was completely sold out,” explained Blanca Jara, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for Morton College. “The college community in the overflow room watched the Latino Thought Makers event on a live audiovisual feed while enjoying snacks and refreshments.”

The Latino Thought Makers series builds bridges of understanding in cultural diversity through personal and comedic dialogue, and showcases critical thinking as it relates to entertainment and education. “This unscripted interview series, hosted by Rick Najera four times each year, provides the audience an opportunity to be part of a greater dialogue and motivational storytelling experience,” added Jara. “It highlights prominent Latinx personalities through organic conversations with Najera’s network of industry friends and community leaders.”

Edward James Olmos is a Mexican-American actor, director, producer and activist. His first leading role was in the 1978 production of Luis Valdez’s Zoot Suit, and in 1988, Olmos became the first Mexican-American actor to receive a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his performance in Stand and Deliver. He has also had notable roles in Miami Vice, Battlestar Galactica, Blade Runner, and Selena. Olmos has been a strong advocate for Latino visibility by using his public image to call attention to inequality and civil rights issues.

“The Latino Thought Makers series shares a vision for diverse, inclusive, and informative educational programming,” said Jara. “It provides a platform where audiences see the contribution of Latinos through the Americas, and few have contributed to the arts as much as Edward James Olmos. We were honored to welcome Mr. Olmos back to Morton College.”

