Morton College Hosts STEM Resource Center Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on April 21st!

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Morton College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its grant-funded STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Resource Center. The event, which is open to all Morton College students, administrators, faculty, and staff, will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the STEM Resource Center, Room 110-C.

“Our brand new STEM Resource Center was funded by our Title III Department of Education Strengthening Institutions Grant,” explained Sara Helmus, PhD, a Chemistry instructor and the MC-SUCCESS STEM Grant Program Coordinator. “The STEM Resource Center provides a central hub for STEM information, tutoring, mentoring, and community engagement. There is space for students to work together on homework or just explore what STEM has to offer. The center creates a more effective use of existing space, contains targeted outreach materials, enables needed professional development, and enhances programs and delivery modes that address developmental needs, gateway courses, and STEM career pathways.”

The Center also includes student workstations, STEM tutors on Wednesdays, small group lectures, and guest speakers, as well as emporium-style math courses. It was designed with the intention of seeing increased STEM enrollment, retention, and persistence at Morton College, and will serve as a gathering space for STEM student clubs.

“The STEM Center will be open for general student use on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 - 7 p.m.,” added Helmus. “STEM tutors are available in the Center every Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.”

On Wednesday, April 20, Morton College is hosting a resume workshop from 12 - 2 p.m. for all MC students. On Friday, April 22, it is hosting the Skyway STEM Poster Competition. Anyone interested in using the space for a speaker, a club meeting, or another event can email mortoncollegestemcenter@morton.edu for more information.

Morton College

3801 S. Central Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

708-656-8000

www.morton.edu



