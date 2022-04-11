Housing Market and Why It's a Good Time to Make a Move Now

A seller’s market means a short supply of houses for sale. Right now, sellers are cashing in on top dollar for their homes. The low housing inventory and interest rates are great news for senior citizens looking to make a move.

The most popular place for seniors to move to is Franciscan Village, a retirement community that adapts to your needs as you age.

We’re excited to announce we have the best housing options in the city. Our residents enjoy all the amenities that come with living in our Continuing Care Retirement Community. If you’re looking for a place to call home, we offer many levels of care, from independent living Garden Homes to Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

You can live life your way at Franciscan Village. An environment where we make every effort to ensure each resident enjoys their new lifestyle. From housekeeping and meal preparation to transportation, cultural events, sports, and arts, there are plenty of ways for seniors to get more out of life.

Your friends and family will love visiting you here as you relax in the privacy of your own home or apartment.

No matter what your health needs are, Franciscan Village has a care path just for you. Enjoy peace of mind knowing that medical professionals are only minutes away. Skilled nursing provides medical care that’s needed when injuries or issues arise. Rehabilitation services are another benefit you’ll enjoy helping you heal faster.

Seniors who want to connect with their community, make friends, or get involved in hobbies and activities will find what they’re looking for in Franciscan Village.

If you’re considering taking advantage of the seller’s market, we would be happy to discuss the many benefits of living in our community.

Call 630-243-3479 for more information about living independently and securely.

Franciscan Village

1270 Village Drive

Lemont, IL 60439

630-243-3479

www.franciscanvillagelemont.org



