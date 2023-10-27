Nazareth Academy recognizes Illinois State Scholars

Forty-one Nazareth Academy seniors have been recognized as 2024 Illinois State Scholars.

Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10% of high school seniors from high schools across the state. Illinois State scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

The prestigious award is given annually by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

Class of 2024 Nazareth Academy Illinois State Scholars include: Gabrielle Acosta of Chicago, Layden Almer of La Grange Park, Charles Austin of Western Springs, Olivia Austin of Western Springs, Ava Bucur of Berwyn, Cormick Byczek of Downers Grove, Robert Capiak of Chicago, Ava Coghill of Hinsdale, Scott Creviston of Westchester, Daniel D’Andrea of Chicago, Kevin Dalton of Chicago, Ryan de Jonge of La Grange, Joseph Drda of Downers Grove, June Foley of La Grange, Andrew Fowler of Western Springs, Matea Hewitt of Hinsdale, Francesca De Fina Hillman of Hinsdale, John P. Hughes of Hinsdale, Kacey Hughes of Westmont, Salvatore Imbarrato of Willow Springs, Grace Jania of Chicago, Claire Layden ofnLa Grange Park, Sara Mazur of Western Springs, Hannah McCarthy of Western Springs, Jane McNamara of Western Springs, Audrey Moster of Clarendon Hills, Faith Mouw of Hinsdale, Nayeli Munoz of Lyons, Neeve Olson of La Grange Park, Kevin Prosen of Brookfield, Colleen Ramicone of Countryside, Stefanie Rodriguez of Cicero, Samantha Rozmus of Elmhurst, Soleil Salgado of Cicero, Leah Sautkus of Chicago, Colin Schaeffer of La Grange, Evelyn Siffermann of Western Springs, Diego Trejo of Berwyn, Gustavo Villasenor of Chicago, Nicolette Weiss of La Grange, Alexander Wutzke of Westchester.