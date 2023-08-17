Downers Grove Open tees off Sept. 23

The Downers Grove Open will tee off at noon Sept. 23 at Belmont Golf Club, 2420 Haddow Ave., Downers Grove.

Male and female golfers ages 18 and up are eligible to compete in this 9-hole stroke play format open. Tee times begin at noon and continue until all of the golfers have teed off. The fee is $30 (green fee and event fee).

Participants must be checked in at the first tee 15 minutes prior to tee time. This tournament play is governed by USGA rules and as amended by the tournament committee.

The tournament committee will pair golfers, and all golf course policies are in effect. Prizes are awarded for all competitions and for tournament flights. Other contests include: longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin.

Register in person or by calling the clubhouse at 630-963-1306. Greens fees to be paid the day of the open. '