Phased opening set for renovations at Adventure Falls in Downers Grove

The Downers Grove Park District has announced a phased opening schedule for Adventure Falls at McCollum Park, 6801 Main St.

The perimeter pathway is open. Resurfaced and widened asphalt perimeter pathway completed. In the fall, Seal coating plus center striping and graphics to indicate lane usage for pedestrians and bicycles

Tennis and pickleball courts are expected to be open by the end of July. The six dedicated pickleball and six tennis courts, which can be converted for an addition eight temporary pickleball courts, will feature new, energy efficient LED lighting.

Due to construction delays and unforeseen circumstances, the district is anticipating a delayed opening of the Adventure Falls sprayground, mini golf course and plaza area. The sprayground, mini golf course and plaza and expected to be open by the end of August.

The sprayground will feature three splash areas, abundant seating and shade, a picnic pavilion, shower rooms and a renovated plaza area with picnic tables and benches.