Montini names Eric Scott new head varsity baseball coach

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard recently announced that coach Eric Scott is assuming leadership of the baseball program, making him the sixth head baseball coach in the school’s history.

Scott has spent the last 13 seasons as Montini’s lead varsity assistant coach, working under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Leeberg, coach Bob Landi and coach Rich Janor, according to a news release.

Over that stint, Scott has been in the dugout, assisting in more than 260 wins, nine regional championships and the school’s first and only IHSA State Championship in 2019. Scott, a former Division II collegiate catcher at Quincy University, has worked extensively with Bronco hitters, catchers, infielders/outfielders and pitching staff during various points in his tenure.

In addition to his work at Montini, Scott has served many roles in the travel baseball community, including head coach at the high school level and coaching two seasons in the Midwest Collegiate League. He was also the head catching instructor at the Bulls/Sox Academy for six years.

Off the field, Scott serves as Montini’s assistant athletic director and director of operations.

“From a baseball perspective, he still is our head groundskeeper, and was very influential in the process of making the dream of infield turf a reality,” Montini Athletic Director Brian Casey said in the release. “In total, very few individuals have invested as much time, energy and effort on Montini Catholic High School and Montini Catholic baseball as coach Scott has during his tenure.”

Scott is working on assembling his coaching staff in advance of summer workouts/practices. He has been corresponding with the student-athletes of the program since the start of the summer, preparing the roadmap to best be able to foster program growth and development throughout the off-season, according to the release.

“I’m very excited for coach Scott and the future of our baseball program,” Casey said. “In addition to his playing and other coaching experiences, he has learned from some great baseball minds, and I think that, along with his ability to foster great relationships with our young men, will lead to tremendous successes on and off the baseball field while continuing our winning tradition.”

“I look forward to leading the Montini Catholic baseball program that’s rich in history and tradition,” Scott said in the release. “The opportunity to guide the program has been a dream of mine for a long time. Thanks to my predecessor, coach Janor, the Montini baseball team has a strong foundation, and I hope to take it even further.”