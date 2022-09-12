‘A tree advocate’: Morton Arboretum names new CEO

The Morton Arboretum has named a new president and CEO to lead the institution into its next century.

Jill Koski will become only the fourth leader in the 100-year history of the arboretum and the first woman selected for the role.

Koski is returning to her roots at the outdoor museum of trees in Lisle. She spent a decade as vice president of development and took charge of the arboretum’s fundraising growth.

Koski will succeed Gerard Donnelly, a former botany professor who is retiring at the end of this month after more than 30 years -- longer than any of his predecessors.

Donnelly sought more aggressive marketing, new events and scientific collaborations as the arboretum evolved from its private, family origins to a more publicly supported organization. With Donnelly at the helm, the arboretum became far more accessible, attendance set records, and artists from Denmark and South Africa installed gigantic sculptures around its woods, meadows and lakes.

Koski will officially take over on Nov. 28.

“Jill is a tree advocate who strongly values the scientific work of The Morton Arboretum,” Donnelly said in a statement Tuesday. “She believes in the power of nonprofit organizations to change the world and continues to dedicate her career to such causes.”

Koski has been president and CEO of Holden Forests & Gardens in Ohio since 2017. She previously held positions at the Shedd Aquarium and Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Chicago.

“The Morton Arboretum helps millions of people maintain a vital connection with trees and plants, while leading efforts to conserve trees throughout the Chicago region and around the world,” Koski said in a statement. “I am honored to lead the institution into its second century and to advance its strategy as a tree champion to create a greener, healthier and more beautiful world.”

During her time at the arboretum, Koski led fundraising efforts for the $70 million “Growing Brilliantly” capital campaign to expand research and tree conservation work. The campaign also funded the launch of the Center for Tree Science.

The arboretum’s board of trustees chose Koski after a global search process that considered dozens of potential candidates. The board also retained Koya Partners, an executive recruiting firm.

“Jill Koski brings the vision, professional qualifications and personal characteristics needed to effectively lead The Morton Arboretum into its future,” board chairman Stephen Van Arsdell said.

After Donnelly’s retirement on Sept. 30, James Fawley, the arboretum’s vice president of finance, will serve as interim president and CEO until Koski’s arrival at the end of November.

Besides Donnelly, only two other directors have held the role in the arboretum’s first century. Donnelly oversaw the development of a new visitor center, children’s garden and a new entrance along Route 53.

“We really needed to engage a broader spectrum of the public, and we’ve been working to do that ever since,” Donnelly told the Daily Herald last year when he announced his retirement plans.

He will step down as the arboretum marks its centennial. The celebration will continue with the unveiling of the $16.6 million Grand Garden, a new horticultural display and wedding venue just beyond the visitor center, on Sept. 18.

