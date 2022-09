The city of Wheaton invites the community to come together for its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony.

It will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Memorial Park, 225 N. Karlskoga Ave. This event pays tribute to the individuals the community lost in the Sept. 11 attacks and the ensuing military conflicts. The ceremony also will honor fire and police personnel.

Visit wheaton.il.us for details.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220907/wheaton-to-pay-tribute-at-sept-11-ceremony