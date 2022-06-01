Armed robbers hit T-Mobile store in Wheaton

A T-Mobile store in Wheaton was robbed by three masked and armed men Monday morning.

Wheaton police responded about 10:20 a.m. to the store at 801 E. Butterfield Road, according to a department news release.

Authorities said that three men entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded merchandise.

The robbers’ vehicles were located and seized hours after the robbery. Authorities said they found the stolen merchandise and a handgun inside the vehicles.

All three suspects are described as black men. Authorities said two of the suspects were wearing dark-colored jackets, and the third suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. One of the jacketed suspects wore a baseball cap.

The case is still under investigation.