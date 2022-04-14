Big Bash highlights big summer for Downers Grove Park District

The Downers Grove Park District is excited to bring back feelings of normalcy with events old and new, including the Summer Concert Series and The Big Bash.

“We’re super excited about that idea of getting back to normal and having a summer season that will help people feel that normalcy again,” said Dawn Hartman, the park district’s director of marketing and community engagement. “I think people create memories at our parks and it becomes part of our lives … and that’s what we want to remind people of.”

The park district is bringing back annual events in new ways, but also is excited to celebrate its 75th anniversary with the Big Bash event. The district and its residents have been celebrating all year long, but Hartman said the Big Bash represents the culmination of the yearlong events.

The Big Bash will be from noon to 7 p.m. May 14 at McCollum Park, 6801 Main St., and will feature entertainment, activities and contests. The event is family-friendly and the children’s area will feature inflatables, including a 95-foot inflatable obstacle course, giant yard games such as soccer darts and Connect Four and crafts.

Special activities at the event include free miniature gold at Miner’s Mike Adventure Golf and a scavenger hunt from noon to 4:30 p.m. A birthday parade will take place at 4:30 p.m., when awards will be given to the best dressed pet, family and wagon. The birthday blowout will take place at 6:30 p.m. to close out the celebration.

“One thing we’ve learned, especially in the past few years with COVID, is just how essential parks and recreation are to the community,” Hartman said. “Our tagline through this whole year has been ‘inspiring memorable experiences,’ and the idea is that people create memories here, so that’s what all of our events are about.”

The park district also is looking to inspire memories through its Summer Concert Series, which has a lineup featuring Petty Cash, The Jolly Ringwalds, Wild Daisy and Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute.

The concerts take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings at Fishel Park and run from May 24 through Aug. 16. Attendance is free and food and beverage sales will begin at 6 p.m. each week.

“We’re excited to showcase how the park district has grown and all the news things that are part of its history,” Hartman said.