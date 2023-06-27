Elmhurst Park District seeks non-users’ feedback for planning

ELMHURST – This year, the Elmhurst Park District is mapping its future by updating its comprehensive and strategic plan. Part of the process is hearing from the community, including those who are not active users of its facilities and programs, according to a news release.

Earlier this year, the district launched its Elevate Elmhurst Parks website, where the community can share feedback about parks, programs, facilities and other topics. The website now features a survey that non-park district users are invited to take.

Hearing from nonusers ensures the district’s offerings reflect the whole community’s priorities for parks and recreation, according to the release. The survey gives the district the opportunity to learn about participation barriers some community members may face. The collected feedback also will provide insight into possible gaps in programming and special events that are offered.

Non-park district users can visit epd.org/news/elevate-elmhurst-parks to access the short survey.