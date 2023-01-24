New staff city attorney hired in Wheaton

Dawn Didier has been named Wheaton’s new city attorney.

After 20 years representing the city, attorney Jim Knippen will be retiring in February. His final city council meeting is set for Feb. 6.

Didier has more than 20 years of municipal legal experience. She most recently served as Downers Grove’s assistant village attorney. She also was an assistant city attorney for DeKalb.

Didier will lead the city’s newly created legal department, as Wheaton transitions its legal representation from an outside law firm to an in-house staff position.

“With Dawn’s vast municipal experience and skills, our search team found her to be the ideal person to become the new City Attorney and head of the Legal Department,” Wheaton City Manager Michael Dzugan said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming her as a key member of our leadership team and benefiting from having a City Attorney on staff.”

