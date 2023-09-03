September 03, 2023
District 87 schools ranked in U.S. News & World Report rankings

Glenbard District 87′s four high schools are ranked in the top 21% of Illinois schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 listing of America’s Best High Schools.

Among 664 Illinois high schools ranked, Glenbard West is ranked 29th in the state, Glenbard South is ranked 56th, Glenbard North is ranked 113th and Glenbard East is ranked 139th. Schools are evaluated based upon their performance on state assessments, graduation rate and how well they prepare students for college.

“We are proud to see our high schools recognized for students’ great academic achievements. District 87 strives to foster a community of learning where students are motivated to take challenging coursework, including Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes, Superintendent David Larson said in a news release. “Our Profile of a Graduate is focused on helping our students be self-empowered individuals who communicate, create, collaborate, think critically and embrace diversity. This is all made possible by the support of our students’ families and our faculty and staff. We appreciate their intentional work preparing our students for success in college, careers and beyond.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 18,000 public high schools nationwide to develop its list. Information about the rankings and methodology is available at this link.

