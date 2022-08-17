Wheaton North lockdown lifted

The lockdown at Wheaton North High School has been lifted.

The lockdown ended at 11:40 a.m. after Wheaton police determined that there is no threat at the school, authorities said.

Police will remain in the area while they complete the investigation on the lock box that was found. Students have resumed their school day.

The lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure while police investigated the lockbox, which was located outside the school, according to authorities.

The item appeared to be a pried-open and could potentially be used as a gun safe. There was no threat to students or staff, and the lockdown occurred out of an abundance of caution, police said.

In addition, Hawthorne, Lowell, Sandburg and Washington elementary schools were placed in a secure-and-teach status out of an abundance of caution but that has since been lifted and students have resumed a typical school day, authorities said.