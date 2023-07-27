It’s almost time for the DuPage County Fair

The DuPage County Fair opens Friday at the DuPage County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton.

The fair will be held July 28-30. Hours are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors (62 and up). Children 2 and under are free as are active member of the military with ID. Tickets are available at the gate.

There’s something for everyone at the fair including entertainment, animals, food, exhibits and carnival rides.

For more information, visit https://dupagecountyfair.org/dupage-county-fair/