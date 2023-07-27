July 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

It’s almost time for the DuPage County Fair

Events includes carnival, live entertainment, animals

By Shaw Local News Network
Patrons enjoy a carnival ride during the DuPage County Fair at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Patrons enjoy a carnival ride during the 2022 DuPage County Fair. (Dominic Di Palermo)

The DuPage County Fair opens Friday at the DuPage County Event Center and Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton.

The fair will be held July 28-30. Hours are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors (62 and up). Children 2 and under are free as are active member of the military with ID. Tickets are available at the gate.

There’s something for everyone at the fair including entertainment, animals, food, exhibits and carnival rides.

For more information, visit https://dupagecountyfair.org/dupage-county-fair/

DuPage County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois