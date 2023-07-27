July 27, 2023
Casten to hold town hall Saturday in Willowbrook

Winners of Congressional Art Competition will be honored

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, addresses political topics during the LaGrange town hall held Saturday Jan 21, 2023.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, speaks during a LaGrange town hall meeting in January. He'll host another town hall Saturday in Willowbrook. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Downers Grove) will host a town hall at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willowbrook Village Hall, 7760 S. Quincy St. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, following the town hall, Casten will host a reception to honor the winners of the Congressional Art Competition. High school students from around the 6th District submitted their artwork to be judged by a panel and the winner’s art is currently hanging in the United States Capitol.

Casten has held more than over 70 town halls since being elected to Congress. This is his seventh town hall of 2023.

