Former Riverside police chief, Suburban Life columnist named Illinois ambassador to police memorial fund

Former Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel has been appointed ambassador to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) for Illinois.

The program is a nationwide effort to support the vision of inspiring all residents to value law enforcement and the vital role it plays in our society in tandem with NLEOMF’s mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve.

“It is an honor to serve as an Ambassador for the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund as this is one of the most important positions I will be involved with,” Weitzel said in the release. “I hope that I will serve in a capacity that will better help facilitate police agencies, officers and families throughout the state with the memorial, museum, officer safety and wellness, and line of duty death.”

Weitzel, who writes the Roll Call column for Suburban Life, will serve as ambassador for the entire state of Illinois.