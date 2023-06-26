Probe into Willowbrook shooting continues

The investigation into the unincorporated Willowbrook shooting has continued around the clock since the incident occurred, authorities said.

More than 100 investigators from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and the M.E.R.I.T. task force have been assigned to the June 18 shooting, according to a sheriff’s office news release. They have conducted several hundred interviews of victims, witnesses and potential suspects. In some cases, these interviews were conducted thousands of miles away from Illinois, according to the release.

Investigators have reviewed hundreds of hours of video footage pulled from local businesses, witness cellphones and social media. More than 100 pieces of evidence were collected from the scene and are being processed by local, state and federal agencies to expedite actionable results.

Of the 23 people shot, Willowbrook resident Reginald Meadows was the single fatality. Most victims have been treated and released from the hospital. The remaining victims are in stable condition and are speaking with investigators, according to the release.

There are a few reports from people alleging they were hurt while trying to flee the area, and the sheriff is looking into those reports at this time. The sheriff also believes some people may have been injured but did not seek medical attention or speak with police that night. Efforts to locate and speak with these people are ongoing.

It is unknown if any of the victims were specifically targeted during the attack, which is why law enforcement authorities will not disclose any information that may identify them or expose them to further harm.

“As we stated in our previous release, we understand and empathize with the media and public in their desire for more information, but to do so at this time will compromise our ability to bring these offenders to justice,” according to the release. “This is the only reason certain information is being withheld from the public. Once our investigation is completed, we are committed to full and complete transparency with everyone. Until then, we ask the public and the media for patience while our investigators work tirelessly to bring this case to a close.”