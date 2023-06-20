‘We’re stronger in many ways’. Woodridge to pay tribute to tornado recovery efforts with moment of silence

Two years after a tornado swept through the western suburbs, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, the village of Woodridge is inviting the community to pay tribute to the area’s continuing recovery and resilience.

“It had a significant impact in our community,” Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham said. “Hundreds of houses and condo units were damaged in varying degrees. And we still have 24 families without homes today.”

The EF-3 tornado touched down in Naperville just before midnight on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, before making its way to Darien and Woodridge. The twister packed winds reaching up to 140 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, community members are invited to gather at 11 a.m. at Duffy’s Pavilion, located next to the Woodridge Park District ARC, 8201 Janes Ave., for a moment of silence to mark the anniversary and honor the area’s heart, resilience and healing since the storm damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in Woodridge and the surrounding area, according a news release.

An invocation will be given by the Rev. Norbert Raszeja from St. Scholastica Parish at exactly 11:10 a.m., in recognition of the time that the tornado first touched the ground in Naperville.

Cunningham called the 2021 event “mind-blowing.”

“I think it’s important to bring awareness to those who were impacted and show we care and we’re here to help,” Cunningham said. “And it’s just one more way to honor the kindness and resilience and goodness which has been incredible.”

Following the storm, Cunningham launched the nonprofit Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors for Disaster Relief community group to assist with tornado recovery efforts.

“This was really a grassroots effort of volunteers putting our hearts and hands together to try and help,” Cunningham said.

The goal of WNHN, according to a village news release, “is to connect with our neighbors in need and assist them, including emotional support, food, clothing, gift cards and immediate access to social services, case management, and emergency housing.”

Cunningham said the village has made “great strides” since the tornado.

“But there’s still more to do, and more people to help,” she said.

Village officials hope to see community members attend Tuesday’s event.

“We hope it’s just a really positive message of neighborly care, and hope for the future, and that we are still standing side by side with our neighbors that need help because there is more work that needs to be done,” Cunningham said.

Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to participate in their own moment of silence wherever they are at 11:10 a.m. June 20.

Cunningham lauds the community’s resilience in the tornado’s aftermath.

“I think that we’re stronger in many ways because of everyone coming together and helping all of their neighbors,” she said.