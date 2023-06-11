Scottish Festival & Highland Games promises taste of Scotland in Itasca

Scotland returns to “Aye-Tasca.” The Chicago Scots will bring back the Midwest’s largest Scottish event, the 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, to Hamilton Lakes in Itasca on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17.

The celebration adds fresh attractions to the traditional favorites, from the caber toss (a massive tapered pole) and haggis throwing to the Grade 1 – the largest pipe band championship in North America, featuring bagpipes and drums.

New this year will be cooking demonstrations with Chef Gary Maclean, the national chef of Scotland; an expansion of the kids area including a family-friendly cricket demonstration led by Tom Melville, American cricket player, teacher and author; and an opportunity to meet a Clydesdale horse. The Dogs of Scotland will be part of the fun.

All proceeds will benefit the Chicago Scots, one of the world’s largest Scottish cultural organizations and the oldest 501(c)(3) charity in Illinois, and their principal charity, Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care in North Riverside, a news release stated.

“The annual Highland Games has been, and continues to be, our most beloved event of the year,” Gus Noble, president of the Chicago Scots, said in the release. “It allows attendees to put a smile on their face … plus it provides an opportunity to explore Scottish culture without having to buy a plane ticket. For those who would like to go to Scotland, too, we are bringing back our popular raffle featuring a trip to Scotland.”

Over the past 37 years, the iconic festival has attracted as many as 15,000 attendees annually to experience Scotland’s culture and heritage, and has offered all grades of competitions for athletes, dancers, musicians and canines.

The festival launches at 1 p.m. June 16, and will kick off with national and international Heavy Athletics champions, along with dance competitions for all ages, live Celtic rock music and marketplace shopping for kilts, jewelry and other Scottish treasures.

2022 Scottish Festival & Highland Games A British car show is one of the attractions at the Scottish Festival & Highland Games. (Ashley Goodwin Studios/Ashley Goodwin Studios)

The festivities continue from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 17. Attendees can enjoy beer, whisky and other refreshments as they observe various contests throughout the afternoon, such as the Full Pipe Band competitions and men and women’s Heavy Athletics, with such events as the caber toss, sheaf toss, stone put and Scottish hammer throw.

Patrons can make their way to the Celtic Rock Stage for live entertainment, and watch contests such as Haggis Hurling, Haggis Eating and Knobbly Knees. The Highland Games will conclude with a closing ceremony and massed band show featuring over 1,000 bagpipers and drummers performing traditional musical selections including “Amazing Grace.”

The festival will be held at Hamilton Lakes at 1 Pierce Place in Itasca, at I-290 and Thorndale Avenue. For information and tickets, visit www.chicagoscots.org or call 708-442-7268. Parking costs $5, or $8 for a two-day pass. The event will adopt a new venue next year.