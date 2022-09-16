No shortage of autumn, Halloween events upcoming throughout DuPage County

Floating pumpkins, crafty scarecrows and haunted hayrides are just some of the events happening this year to celebrate autumn. Find spooky and silly opportunities to sip and stroll and raise a stein to the season. There’s something to enjoy for all ages and even a chance for a fireworks show you can watch as you cuddle under a cozy blanket and hoodie. So find a Halloween costume, grab some flannel and have a great season.
Sept. 17-18
Lisle Depot Days
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle
Admission: Free
About: It’s the 38th annual Lisle Depot Days featuring historic activities and demonstrations.
https://www.villageoflisle.org
Sept. 18
What: Pet Promenade and Party in the Park
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Ty Warner Park, Plaza and Blackhawk Drives, Westmont
Admission: Free
About: Fluff the fur and brush that coat to celebrate family pets at this pet-friendly event including a pet parade with awards as well as a chance to meet pet-friendly vendors. https://westmontevents.com
Sept. 24
What: Celebracion de los Arboles
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle
Admission: Discounted rate for members. Advance ticket purchase required with timed entry.
About: Celebrate the diverse cultures of Latin America with music, dance and food and learn about the Morton Arboretum’s Global Trees Conservation Program. https://mortonarb.org
What: Black Horizon Brewing Company Oktoberfest
When: Noon to 11 p.m.
Where: 7560 S. Quincy St., Willowbrook
Admission: Free
About: A festival with special brews, food and a chance to test one’s strength in a stein holding competition. Registration required for the contest. https://www.blackhorizonbrewing.com
Sept. 25
What: Autumn Opener
When: Noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Fred C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Drive and Castaldo Park, Woodridge
Admission: Free; cost for some activities
About: With hayrides and carnival rides, this is a great way to celebrate the start of the fall season. There will be a petting zoo, reptile show and magic show as well as a chance to build a scarecrow. Park at the community center and enjoy a hayride to Castaldo Park. https://www.woodridgeparks.org
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
What: Woodridge Oktoberfest
When: 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park parking lot, 8301 S. Janes Ave., Woodridge
Admission: $15 at gate; discount for advance online ticket purchase
About: Compete in a sausage sculpting contest, attempt the stein relays, get the crowd’s approval in the project lederhosen contest as well as enjoy live music, food and much more at this two-day event. https://www.woodridgeparks.org
Oct. 1
What: Fall Color 5K Run and Walk
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle
Admission: $50 for race registration; discount for members
About: A fall favorite, the race offers runners a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature and celebrate the race with live music and a party. Registration required. https://mortonarb.org
Oct. 2
What: Fireworks
When: 7:15 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove
About: Grab a hoodie and blanket and cuddle under the night sky to catch a fall fireworks show. This is the Fourth of July display that was rescheduled. The show can be enjoyed from many of the parking lots along the business corridor, so whether you tailgate from your vehicle or set up chairs and blankets there is plenty of ways to see the display.
Oct. 3
What: The Last Straw
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Gregg House Museum, 115 S. Linden, Westmont
Admission: Free; nominal fee for some activities
About: Visit the Gregg House Museum for free fall activities including the chance to make a scarecrow, decorate pumpkins, meet some animals at the petting zoo and enjoy music. There will be a chance to enjoy a hayride and play old-fashioned games. https://www.westmontparks.org
Oct. 6
What: Fall Color Wine Tasting
When: 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle
Admission: $90; $45 for designated driver ticket
About: Raise a glass to the beauty of the season at this event in the new Grand Garden. Features wine tastings and live music. Advance tickets required. https://mortonarb.org
Oct. 8
What: Cantigny Fall Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton
Admission: Free; $5 a vehicle to park
About: While the trees and their beautiful leaves are the star of this festival there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy including live music, craft vendors, bouncy houses for children and several food trucks serving delicious bites. https://cantigny.org
What: Fall Fest
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Lombard Commons, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard
Admission: Free
About: Enjoy an afternoon of fall traditions from hayrides to a pumpkin patch where each child can select a perfect pumpkin to take home. There will be boo bingo, costume contests and a candy hunt. Volunteers will collect donations of food or monetary gifts to support a food drive for Outreach House to help families in the Lombard area. https://lombardparks.com
What: Pumpkin Flotilla
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Diane Main Park, 200 W. 59th St., Westmont
Admission: Free
About: Enjoy spooky stories and watch the Pumpkin Flotilla set sail into Twin Lakes at sundown. https://westmontevents.com
Oct. 15
What: Painting Pumpkins
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: The Museums at Lisle Stations Park, 921 School St., Lisle
Admission: $5 for Lisle Park District residents; $7 nonresidents
About: Will you choose scary, silly, messy or beautiful as you decorate a pumpkin and while it dries take a tour of the historic train depot. Registration required. https://www.lisleparkdistrict.org
What: Scarecrow Scramble Nighttime 5K Run/Walk
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Lisle Community Park, 1800 Short Street, Lisle
Admission: Race costs $40 for adult; $30 youth run and $8 tot dash
About: A family-friendly evening race where participants wear costumes. The race includes a tot dash, youth run and 3.1 mile run winding through the park as the sun sets. Registration required. https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Lisle/ScarecrowScramble
Oct. 16
What: Haunted Forest
When: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Little Monsters; 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sheer Terror
Where: Diane Main Park/Smith Woods, 200 W. 59th St., Westmont
Admission: $6 a person
About: Take a wagon ride to Smith Woods where terrors and scares await. Younger participants can enjoy the Little Monsters, a less scary event. https://www.westmontparks.org
Oct. 21-22
What: Haunted Forest Walk
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Saturday matinee from 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Fred C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Drive, Woodridge
Admission: $8 a person; $5 a person for matinee
About: Beware of the scary characters lurking in Hawthorne Hill Woods. Attendees will take a wagon ride to Hawthorne Hill Woods. The less scary option is available on Saturday afternoon. https://www.woodridgeparks.org
Oct. 22
What: Halloween Window Painting
When: See website for times
Where: Downtown Downers Grove
Admission: Free
About: This well-loved tradition is perfect for all ages to decorate the local businesses windows. https://www.downtowndg.org
What: Wicked West Fest
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Downtown Westmont
Admission: Free; fee for some events
About: A festival full of fun with a costume contest, pumpkin smashing and a trick-or-treat trail. Don’t miss the Caskets on Cass race where teams will race along Cass Avenue carrying a casket to see who’s first to cross the finish line. https://westmontevents.com
What: Cider and Ale Festival
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle
Admission: $70; discount for members
About: More than 30 local breweries and cideries will have items to sample. Registration is required. https://mortonarb.org
What: Wicked Wine Run
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton
Admission: $60 5K race; $60 for 1K wine walk
About: This race has grown in popularity for its fun atmosphere where race times don’t really matter and everyone receives a glass of wine at the finish line. There’s also a post-race wine walk to sample a few more wines. Registration required. https://wickedwinerun.com/locations/illinois-chicago
What: Monster Madness
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Woodglen Park, 6400 Golfview Drive, Lisle
Admission: $20 a child
About: Designed for children ages 2 to 10, the Halloween event features games, a costume contest, pony rides, a pumpkin patch and more. Registration suggested. Registration at the event is based on space availability. https://www.lisleparkdistrict.org
Oct. 23
What: Downtown Downers Grove Trick-or-Treating
When: 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Downtown Downers Grove
Admission: Free
About: Grab your pumpkin buckets and visit local merchants for trick-or-treating on Main Street. https://www.downtowndg.org
Oct. 30
What: Zombie Crawl
When: 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: Multiple locations in Westmont
Admission: $18 registration fee for transportation and T-shirt; additional costs for food, beverage purchases
About: An event for adults (21 and older) to enjoy food and beverage as well as some Halloween fun in the community. Registration and tickets available on the website. https://westmontevents.com
Oct. 31
What: Spooktacular Fun Night
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond, Westmont
Admission: Free
About: Find a safe and fun evening of events inside the Community Center with games, trick-or-treating and a chance to show off costumes to win prizes. https://www.westmontparks.org