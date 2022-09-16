No shortage of autumn, Halloween events upcoming throughout DuPage County

Floating pumpkins, crafty scarecrows and haunted hayrides are just some of the events happening this year to celebrate autumn. Find spooky and silly opportunities to sip and stroll and raise a stein to the season. There’s something to enjoy for all ages and even a chance for a fireworks show you can watch as you cuddle under a cozy blanket and hoodie. So find a Halloween costume, grab some flannel and have a great season.

Sept. 17-18

Lisle Depot Days

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle

Admission: Free

About: It’s the 38th annual Lisle Depot Days featuring historic activities and demonstrations.

https://www.villageoflisle.org

Sept. 18

What: Pet Promenade and Party in the Park

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Ty Warner Park, Plaza and Blackhawk Drives, Westmont

Admission: Free

About: Fluff the fur and brush that coat to celebrate family pets at this pet-friendly event including a pet parade with awards as well as a chance to meet pet-friendly vendors. https://westmontevents.com

Sept. 24

What: Celebracion de los Arboles

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Admission: Discounted rate for members. Advance ticket purchase required with timed entry.

About: Celebrate the diverse cultures of Latin America with music, dance and food and learn about the Morton Arboretum’s Global Trees Conservation Program. https://mortonarb.org

What: Black Horizon Brewing Company Oktoberfest

When: Noon to 11 p.m.

Where: 7560 S. Quincy St., Willowbrook

Admission: Free

About: A festival with special brews, food and a chance to test one’s strength in a stein holding competition. Registration required for the contest. https://www.blackhorizonbrewing.com

Sept. 25

What: Autumn Opener

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Fred C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Drive and Castaldo Park, Woodridge

Admission: Free; cost for some activities

About: With hayrides and carnival rides, this is a great way to celebrate the start of the fall season. There will be a petting zoo, reptile show and magic show as well as a chance to build a scarecrow. Park at the community center and enjoy a hayride to Castaldo Park. https://www.woodridgeparks.org

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

What: Woodridge Oktoberfest

When: 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park parking lot, 8301 S. Janes Ave., Woodridge

Admission: $15 at gate; discount for advance online ticket purchase

About: Compete in a sausage sculpting contest, attempt the stein relays, get the crowd’s approval in the project lederhosen contest as well as enjoy live music, food and much more at this two-day event. https://www.woodridgeparks.org

Oct. 1

What: Fall Color 5K Run and Walk

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Admission: $50 for race registration; discount for members

About: A fall favorite, the race offers runners a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature and celebrate the race with live music and a party. Registration required. https://mortonarb.org

Oct. 2

What: Fireworks

When: 7:15 p.m.

Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove

About: Grab a hoodie and blanket and cuddle under the night sky to catch a fall fireworks show. This is the Fourth of July display that was rescheduled. The show can be enjoyed from many of the parking lots along the business corridor, so whether you tailgate from your vehicle or set up chairs and blankets there is plenty of ways to see the display.

Oct. 3

What: The Last Straw

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Gregg House Museum, 115 S. Linden, Westmont

Admission: Free; nominal fee for some activities

About: Visit the Gregg House Museum for free fall activities including the chance to make a scarecrow, decorate pumpkins, meet some animals at the petting zoo and enjoy music. There will be a chance to enjoy a hayride and play old-fashioned games. https://www.westmontparks.org

Oct. 6

What: Fall Color Wine Tasting

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Admission: $90; $45 for designated driver ticket

About: Raise a glass to the beauty of the season at this event in the new Grand Garden. Features wine tastings and live music. Advance tickets required. https://mortonarb.org

Oct. 8

What: Cantigny Fall Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Admission: Free; $5 a vehicle to park

About: While the trees and their beautiful leaves are the star of this festival there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy including live music, craft vendors, bouncy houses for children and several food trucks serving delicious bites. https://cantigny.org

What: Fall Fest

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Lombard Commons, 433 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard

Admission: Free

About: Enjoy an afternoon of fall traditions from hayrides to a pumpkin patch where each child can select a perfect pumpkin to take home. There will be boo bingo, costume contests and a candy hunt. Volunteers will collect donations of food or monetary gifts to support a food drive for Outreach House to help families in the Lombard area. https://lombardparks.com

What: Pumpkin Flotilla

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Diane Main Park, 200 W. 59th St., Westmont

Admission: Free

About: Enjoy spooky stories and watch the Pumpkin Flotilla set sail into Twin Lakes at sundown. https://westmontevents.com

Oct. 15

What: Painting Pumpkins

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: The Museums at Lisle Stations Park, 921 School St., Lisle

Admission: $5 for Lisle Park District residents; $7 nonresidents

About: Will you choose scary, silly, messy or beautiful as you decorate a pumpkin and while it dries take a tour of the historic train depot. Registration required. https://www.lisleparkdistrict.org

What: Scarecrow Scramble Nighttime 5K Run/Walk

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Lisle Community Park, 1800 Short Street, Lisle

Admission: Race costs $40 for adult; $30 youth run and $8 tot dash

About: A family-friendly evening race where participants wear costumes. The race includes a tot dash, youth run and 3.1 mile run winding through the park as the sun sets. Registration required. https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Lisle/ScarecrowScramble

Oct. 16

What: Haunted Forest

When: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Little Monsters; 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sheer Terror

Where: Diane Main Park/Smith Woods, 200 W. 59th St., Westmont

Admission: $6 a person

About: Take a wagon ride to Smith Woods where terrors and scares await. Younger participants can enjoy the Little Monsters, a less scary event. https://www.westmontparks.org

Oct. 21-22

What: Haunted Forest Walk

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with Saturday matinee from 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Fred C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Drive, Woodridge

Admission: $8 a person; $5 a person for matinee

About: Beware of the scary characters lurking in Hawthorne Hill Woods. Attendees will take a wagon ride to Hawthorne Hill Woods. The less scary option is available on Saturday afternoon. https://www.woodridgeparks.org

Oct. 22

What: Halloween Window Painting

When: See website for times

Where: Downtown Downers Grove

Admission: Free

About: This well-loved tradition is perfect for all ages to decorate the local businesses windows. https://www.downtowndg.org

What: Wicked West Fest

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown Westmont

Admission: Free; fee for some events

About: A festival full of fun with a costume contest, pumpkin smashing and a trick-or-treat trail. Don’t miss the Caskets on Cass race where teams will race along Cass Avenue carrying a casket to see who’s first to cross the finish line. https://westmontevents.com

What: Cider and Ale Festival

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

Admission: $70; discount for members

About: More than 30 local breweries and cideries will have items to sample. Registration is required. https://mortonarb.org

What: Wicked Wine Run

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Admission: $60 5K race; $60 for 1K wine walk

About: This race has grown in popularity for its fun atmosphere where race times don’t really matter and everyone receives a glass of wine at the finish line. There’s also a post-race wine walk to sample a few more wines. Registration required. https://wickedwinerun.com/locations/illinois-chicago

What: Monster Madness

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Woodglen Park, 6400 Golfview Drive, Lisle

Admission: $20 a child

About: Designed for children ages 2 to 10, the Halloween event features games, a costume contest, pony rides, a pumpkin patch and more. Registration suggested. Registration at the event is based on space availability. https://www.lisleparkdistrict.org

Oct. 23

What: Downtown Downers Grove Trick-or-Treating

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Downers Grove

Admission: Free

About: Grab your pumpkin buckets and visit local merchants for trick-or-treating on Main Street. https://www.downtowndg.org

Oct. 30

What: Zombie Crawl

When: 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations in Westmont

Admission: $18 registration fee for transportation and T-shirt; additional costs for food, beverage purchases

About: An event for adults (21 and older) to enjoy food and beverage as well as some Halloween fun in the community. Registration and tickets available on the website. https://westmontevents.com

Oct. 31

What: Spooktacular Fun Night

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond, Westmont

Admission: Free

About: Find a safe and fun evening of events inside the Community Center with games, trick-or-treating and a chance to show off costumes to win prizes. https://www.westmontparks.org