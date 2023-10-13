District 99 recognizes 2024 National Merit Scholarship students

Community High School District 99 recently announced that 38 students have received recognition in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. The program recognizes high school seniors who have excelled in academics and have the potential to succeed in rigorous college studies.

District 99 2024 National Merit Scholarship Students from Downers Grove North High School. (photo provided by Community High School District 99)

District 99 2024 National Merit Scholarship students from Downers Grove South High School. (photo provided by Community High School District 99)

The District 99 students receiving the National Hispanic Recognition Award include: Joshua Celio, South High; Hannah Fedinec, South High; Melissa Fialek, North High; Brianna Monroy, South High; Joyce Perez, South High; Ethan Ruta, North High.

The District 99 students receiving the National African American Recognition Award include: Samuel Kissi-Baah, South High; Donnie Okleme, South High.

The District 99 National Merit Semifinalists include: William Beatty, North High; Dylan Hogg, North High; Joseph Leckie, North High; Joshua Poeschel, South High; Audrey Slavkin, North High; Paul Spang, South High; Ethan Weingust, North High.

The District 99 National Merit Commended students include: Tyler Balcom, South High; Cael Brezina, North High; Zachary Cotner, South High; Kayley Creagan, North High; Jonas Crosley-Corcoran, South High; Audrey Curulewski, South High; Nathan Dorofejevas, South High; Nathan Farrero, North High; John Fioti, North High; Chase Flinker, North High; Akshay Iyengar, North High; Audrey Jayne, South High; Patrick Kearney, North High; Gina Liu, North High; Iain Macaskill, North High; Madeline Meggos, North High; Colleen Milos, North High; Zachary Mucha, South High; Curtis Mysliwiec, North High; Andrew Neau, North High; Rachel Rodi, South High; Ethan Ruta, North High; Matthew Sirota, North High.

Breakfasts were held at North High and South High for students and families to celebrate the recognition.

Students entered the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. National Merit Semifinalist students will join approximately 16,000 seniors from across the country, representing the top one percent, and will compete for scholarships.