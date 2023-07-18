Murphy new associate principal for athletics at Downers Grove South

Downers Grove South High School has selected Brandon Murphy to serve as the next associate principal for athletics.

Since 2018, Murphy has served as the athletic director at Willowbrook High School, overseeing 28 athletic programs and about 100 coaches, according to a Community High School District 99 news release. Murphy managed the day-to-day operations of the building and grounds, physical education, library and athletic training departments as part of his role at Willowbrook. In addition, he serves as the president of the West Suburban Conference of Athletic Directors.

Before becoming Willowbrook’s athletic director, Murphy was the lead teacher for driver’s education and health and served as the student council sponsor for 10 years. He was also Willowbrook’s head wrestling coach, earning four IHSA wrestling championships.

“We are excited to welcome Brandon to DGS. Brandon brings extensive experience and knowledge of the West Suburban conference to this role. We know he’ll embrace our Mustang family and motivate our coaches and student-athletes to succeed on and off the field,” Arwen Lyp, Downers Grove South High School principal, said in the release.

Murphy is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University (BA, 2006) and Concordia University (MA, 2011) and holds a coaches certification in mental performance mastery.

“I look forward to learning the Mustang Way and what drives the pride inside. I will learn and embrace the school history and the legacy that the Alumni have left to guide current and future Mustangs. I look forward to helping student-athletes develop their leadership skills and creating opportunities to provide increased opportunities for student voice,” said Murphy.

Brandon and his family reside in Woodridge and are members of the District 99 community.