Educational Excellence for D99 slate wins big in school board race

A slate of candidates who ran as Educational Excellence for D99 was successful Tuesday night in the race for three seats on the Community High School District 99 school board.

Kara Casten, Ken Dawson and Don Renner were the top three finishers in the six-way race.

Casten, the wife of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, was the lead vote-getter, garnering 8,594 votes with 98% of the votes tabulated, according to unofficial results from the DuPage County Clerk’s office.

Dawson followed with 7,377 votes, and Renner was third with 7,249 votes, according to unofficial results.

Barbara Allen and Dana Cox, who ran as a slate, appeared unsuccessful in their bid for seats on the board. Allen collected 5,516 votes. Meanwhile, Cox picked up 5,457 votes, according to unofficial results. Christopher Erickson garnered 5,047 votes, according to unofficial results.

Dawson, Casten and Renner had the backing of the Downers Grove Education Association. They said during the campaign that they would rely on their diverse backgrounds to create a welcoming environment that puts educational excellence first.

The trio will replace Nancy Kupka, Michael Davenport and Joanna Vazquez-Drexler, who chose not to seek reelection to the board.

This will be Renner’s second term on the board after serving from 2015-19.