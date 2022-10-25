Letter: Voters should support Dist. 66 teachers, back referendum

My name is Megan DuPass and I would like to think that I have been pretty informed about the financial needs of our Center Cass School District 66.

Last week, I listened to the school board presentation on the school safety needs within the schools. I’m frustrated with myself that I didn’t speak up that evening, but I really had to get my thoughts and feelings together before presenting them in front of the public. You see, I am a reading specialist in a neighboring school district. I live and breathe what these teachers go through every single day. One thing people who are not in education might not realize is what school safety means to us teachers.

It means being strong enough to question people in our school not wearing badges because we don’t know if they belong.

It means talking to CHILDREN about intruders in their school.

It means answering questions that children ask about being safe in their own school when a mass shooting happens.

It means supporting our mental health because of what we have seen happen in other schools and understanding how to cope so we can help our students cope.

It means knowing what the fastest exit to run would be based on what part of the building we are in with our students.

It means advocating for our students so they can feel safe and promising them that they truly are safe.

It means going into our classrooms each day and thinking about where we can hide students if an intruder gets into the school.

It means sacrificing our life to protect our student’s lives.

Times have changed. School safety is not what it used to be. It is needed more than ever. As teachers, we will do whatever it takes to protect our students. Is it really asking too much of the community members to increase their contribution so the children can be safe at school in 2022? I want to ask this to those that have been opposed to the referendum:

If your child or grandchild were currently attending District 66, would you truly be okay with what the district has to offer as far as school security? How would you feel knowing your spouse or your grown child was going to work each day in a building that was not as safe as recommended simply because it couldn’t be afforded? Even if you don’t have a child in one of the schools, with what is happening in the world today, how can you be okay with knowingly putting child in harm’s way because you didn’t want to contribute financially to make their school safe?

If these teachers were willing to protect your child when they attended District 66 or you have a child in District 66 now, you owe it to the teachers to stand behind them and help them support and protect the current students of District 66.

Megan DuPass

Woodridge