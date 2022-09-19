Downers Grove Library Foundation plans Gia Mia ‘Dine and Donate’ event

A “Dine and Donate” benefit Sept. 21 and 22 in partnership with the Downers Grove location of Gia Mia will help raise funds for extraordinary gifts to the Downers Grove Public Library.

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation teams up with Gia Mia Downers Grove, at 994 Warren Ave., for the fall fundraiser, a news release stated. When diners mention at checkout Sept. 21 and 22 that they are “here for the library,” the restaurant will donate 20% of all sales back to the library.

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation funds extraordinary gifts, beyond taxpayer support, to inspire and engage ideas, and strengthen the library as a cornerstone in the community, the release stated.

For those who cannot participate in person, donations also may be made to the Library Foundation’s website at www.dgplfoundation.org.