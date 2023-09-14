Maywood man charged with stealing merchandise from Oak Brook Macy’s

Bond was set Thursday at $50,000 for a Cook County man accused of stealing approximately $456 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store in Oak Brook, authorities said.

Myles Dabney, 25, of the 600 block of 7th Avenue, Maywood, is charged with one count of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On June 3, Dabney appeared at a bond hearing facing retail theft charges for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook Neiman Marcus store. His bond was set at $5,000 on that case. He was released from custody later that day after posting bond, the release stated.

On Sept. 13, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Oak Brook police received information regarding an individual, later identified as Dabney, suspected of stealing items from the Macy’s department store, authorities said.

Dabney allegedly entered the store wearing a backpack, selected various clothing items and went into a fitting room. Several minutes later, Dabney allegedly left the fitting room and exited the store without making any purchases.

Police officers were waiting for Dabney as he exited the store and attempted to stop him. He fled from the officers on foot through traffic on Route 83, according to the release.

Dabney allegedly jumped onto the back of a semi truck, but officers were able to pull him from the truck and arrest him.. During the pursuit, Dabney allegedly removed his hoodie, shirt and backpack, which allegedly contained nine items of clothing stolen from Macy’s, according to the release.

“The Oak Brook Police Department continues their outstanding work in apprehending anyone who thinks they can outsmart or outrun the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Because of their pro-active efforts, my office has filed charges against four individuals this week, two of whom are juveniles, for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook Mall.”

“Sooner or later, retail offenders will realize that there are much easier targets than Oak Brook and DuPage County to commit their crimes,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “Our village board invests heavily in technology and pro-active policing efforts, and our officers are motivated and producing by making significant arrests and sending a strong message to those that think they can come here and not be chased and apprehended.”

Dabney is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 2.