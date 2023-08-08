Woodridge man charged in fatal DUI

Bond was set Tuesday at $1 million for a Woodridge man accused of killing a person while driving drunk and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in which he was allegedly involved, authorities said.

Salil Chander, 33, of the 4100 block of Nelson Court, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s news release.

About 5:05 p.m. Aug. 6, Woodridge police responded to a 911 call of an allegedly intoxicated man walking around his house with a sword. About 5:08 p.m., the caller notified officers that the individual, later identified as Chander, had left the home in a silver Kia, according to the release.

About one minute later, the Kia allegedly struck a light pole on Nelson Court and continued driving west to Green Trails Drive in Lisle. Chander allegedly drove west in the 1900 block of Green Trails Drive, veered into the eastbound lane of Green Trails Drive and struck 64-year-old Michael Norton of Naperville who was riding a bicycle, killing him, according to the release.

After striking Norton with his vehicle, Chander allegedly continued to drive away. An eyewitness to the crash called 911 and Woodridge police officers were on the scene within 10 seconds of the call. Woodridge police found Chander about three-tenths of a mile away near Green Trails Drive and Ridgewood Road, where he was arrested. It is alleged that at the time of the crash Chander’s blood-alcohol content was 0.222, according to the release.

“The allegations that after he had been drinking and with a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit, Mr. Chander got behind the wheel of his car, hit an innocent bicyclist, launching him into the air over the vehicle and then, instead of stopping to render aid, fled the scene, are horrific,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In Illinois, if you are involved in any type of accident, the law requires you to stop and report the accident. Moreover, leaving the scene of a horrible crash that killed an innocent man, as alleged in this case, is not only illegal, but also inexcusable. I offer my sincerest condolences to Mr. Norton’s family and friends as they mourn the loss of a beloved family member and friend.”

“This series of reckless acts will have long-lasting repercussions for a neighborhood, community and multiple families,” Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham said in the release. “The pain and suffering for the Norton family is unimaginable. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Chander’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1 for arraignment.