Will County man faces multiple charges after leading police on high-speed chase

Bond was set Tuesday at $40,0000 for a Will County man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Reid Sapato, 25, of the 8500 block of Stone Creek Boulevard, Frankfort, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 1:33 a.m. July 25, Lisle police observed a maroon Toyota C-HR traveling on Ogden Avenue at about 82 mph in a 45-mph zone. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Toyota, allegedly driven by Sapato, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, Sapato allegedly continued fleeing from police ultimately turning onto River Road. It is further alleged that when Sapato reached the end of River Road, which is a dead-end street, he drove up a driveway and through two residential back yards before crashing his car in another back yard. After crashing his car, Sapato fled on foot. Police found Sapato a short time later in the neighborhood and took him into custody, according to the release.

“I have been sounding the alarm for quite some time now that incidents of motorists choosing to flee from police are getting out of control,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.”The allegations that Mr. Sapato not only fled police at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood, but then once he was boxed in, proceeded to drive through the back yards of several residences to further avoid capture are outrageous.

“Thankfully, because of the time of this alleged event, no one was injured. I have said this quite often the past few months, but it bears repeating, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Not doing so will only make matters worse.”

Sapato’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22 for arraignment.