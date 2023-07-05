Convicted felon charged with armed violence, drug possession after speeding on I-88

Bond was set at $250,000 Wednesday for a Chicago convicted felon accused of possessing a loaded handgun along with multiple illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Hector Durruthy, 51, of the 4000 block of S. Campbell Avenue, is charged with one count of armed violence, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

About 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, an Illinois State Police trooper traffic stopped a car, later determined to be driven by Durruthy, on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook. Durruthy was allegedly traveling at 105 mph in a 60-mph zone, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

During the traffic stop, troopers allegedly noticed an odor of cannabis as well as cannabis shake in plain view. Troopers found a loaded 380 Taurus handgun in the center armrest area. During a search of the car, troopers allegedly found multiple controlled substances including 44 grams of mushrooms, six grams of cocaine, three grams of purple methamphetamine, two bags of amphetamine pills, six MDMA pills and one gram of LSD paper tabs. Durruthy was taken into custody at this time.

“The law is very clear, as a convicted felon, Mr. Durruthy is prohibited from possessing a firearm,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I thank the Illinois State Police not only for their work on this case, but also for their ongoing efforts in keeping our roadways safe. Their efforts resulted removing a dangerous weapon and multiple illegal narcotics from our streets.”

Durruthy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2 for arraignment.