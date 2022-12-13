Bond denied for second man charged in Villa Park Walmart robbery

Bond was denied Dec. 12 for the second of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase.

Sincere Harrington, 19, of the 900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, appeared at a bond hearing where Judge Brian Telander granted the state’s motion to deny bond, a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release said.

On Dec. 9, Harrington’s codefendant Jarquez Jones, 18, of the 1000 block of South Fourth Street, Maywood, appeared at his bond hearing where Telander granted the state’s motion to deny bond.

Both men have been charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the release.

Harrington was out on probation for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges out of Cook County, according to the release.

On Dec. 5, about 12:48 p.m., Villa Park police responded to a call of a person in a car with a gun near Route 83 and Riverside Drive. When police arrived, they saw the suspected vehicle allegedly drive over the grass and exit the Walmart parking lot southbound on Route 83. Officers activated their lights and sirens and initiated pursuit, according to the release.

Following the pursuit, which allegedly reached speeds of about 90 mph on Interstate 290 and required the assistance of a Chicago Police Department helicopter, Harrington and Jones abandoned the vehicle and were taken into custody in Chicago. Jones was found in a garbage bin and Harrington was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to the release.

Processing the scene, police found two guns, a .45 caliber Glock 30 and a 9 mm Glock 17, about 100 yards from where the defendants’ vehicle came to rest. The Glock 17 was altered to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon, according to the release.

It is alleged prior to the car chase that the defendants drove up to an elderly woman in the parking lot of the Walmart as she was loading her car with groceries. It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle pointed a gun at the woman and stole her purse.

“The denial of bond for the second man allegedly involved in this case reinforces the message that in DuPage County we do not take allegations such as these lightly,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.” “As I said when bond was denied for Mr. Harrington’s codefendant, in DuPage County we will use every tool and resource available to us to protect our residents and business, particularly during the holiday shopping season.”

“As I said when bond was denied for Mr. Harrington’s codefendant, this case is a shining example that law enforcement will do all we can to bring alleged offenders of violent crimes to justice,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “We are professional and objective, but we can’t help to have the utmost empathy for the victim who could be anyone’s elderly mother or grandmother.”

Harrington’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22 for arraignment.

Jones’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec 21 for arraignment.