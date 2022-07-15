A DuPage County judge on Thursday denied a motion by Ronald Dunbar to appoint a special prosecutor in his case.

Dunbar, of Lombard, has been charged with first-degree murder in the April 2021 stabbing of Karl Bomba of Yorkville.

Dunbar’s attorneys argued that DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin has a conflict of interest because he has not indicted -- or put before the grand jury -- Bomba’s brother, Kurt Bomba, for his actions in the fight that led to his brother’s death.

Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh ruled the defense argument was not “persuasive as supported by the law.”

Defense attorney Paul DeLuca said last year that he and co-counsel Daniel Cummings plan to argue self-defense.

Elmhurst police were called shortly after 6 p.m. April 10, 2021, for a report of a disturbance in front of the Spring Inn, a bar on the 500 block of South Spring Road.

Prosecutors have said there was a disagreement inside the bar between Bomba and the bartender. Bomba left the building, prosecutors said, and a fight broke out involving Dunbar, Bomba and another individual.

About seven minutes after the initial call, officers received a call about an unconscious individual, later identified as Karl Bomba, at a park about a mile south of the bar.

Dunbar is free on bail. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220714/judge-denies-motion-for-special-prosecutor-in-elmhurst-murder