Addison man accused of setting car on fire at Elmhurst dealership

Bail was set at $200,000 Thursday morning for an Addison man accused of setting a car on fire at an Elmhurst car dealership.

Dario Salas, 40, of the 100 block of Michael Lane, faces two charges of felony arson.

Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday to the Elmhurst BMW dealership at 500 W. Lake St., for a report of a car on fire. Authorities said Salas entered the BMW lot from the northwest side of the business, entered the west lot, poured gasoline on an Audi automobile and set it on fire.

The fire damaged two adjacent cars, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Salas was arrested two hours later.

Salas would need to post $20,000 to be released. He is prohibited from going to the dealership or contacting any of its workers and from possessing any fireworks or incendiary devices.

Salas is scheduled to be arraigned on May 11.

