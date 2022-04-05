Florida man charged in Glendale Heights road rage shooting near park

A Florida man has been charged with shooting a gun during a road-rage incident in August 2021 near Camera Park in Glendale Heights.

Jonatan O. Rugnone, 38, of the 2600 block of West Grand Reserve Circle in Clearwater, Florida, was charged Feb. 9, according to DuPage County circuit court records.

Rugnone is charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – no concealed carry license. All are felonies.

Glendale Heights police said they were called at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 29, 2021, to the park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave. Police found two uninvolved vehicles, one of them occupied, that were damaged by gunshots.

A victim’s vehicle, found later, also was damaged by gunshots, according to police.

Nobody was injured.

Rugnone went to Florida after the shootings. He was arrested in Florida on March 16 by the Pinellas County sheriff’s office and waived his right to an extradition hearing. He made his first DuPage County court appearance March 31.

Rugnone is free on bail and with a GPS monitor. His next court date is April 29.

DuPage court records indicate Rugnone used to live in Glendale Heights as of 2019.