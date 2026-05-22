Man remains hospitalized in hit-and-run in western Kankakee County

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man in serious condition.

The victim is a 28-year-old man who sustained serious injuries that required multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized as of May 20, the release said.

The incident occurred at about 10:21 p.m. May 16.

A release from the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the area of 17250 West 4000 North Road in rural Essex.

According to witnesses on scene, a group of four friends was in the area riding mopeds and four-wheelers when a teal-colored sedan stopped on the side of the roadway, and the driver of the sedan accused those on mopeds and the four-wheeler of cutting him off, the release said.

The driver yelled expletives about staying out of Essex before driving away, the release said.

A short time later, as they remained on the side of the roadway, a white pickup, which is being described to investigators as either being lifted or a super duty with bright LED headlights and four to six yellow lights on top, approached them at an extremely high rate of speed, the release said.

Three of the four individuals jumped into a nearby ditch to avoid getting struck. However, the man injured attempted to jump in the opposite direction to avoid getting hit and was struck by the vehicle, the release said.

Investigators believe that there is likely damage to the front driver’s side of the offender’s white pickup truck, the release said.

They are also asking anyone in the area with cameras to check if their surveillance cameras captured the offending vehicle, the release said.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 815-802-7150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. A reminder that information that results in the identification, apprehension, and/or conviction of those responsible could result in a cash reward, the release said.