The Picklr opening in Wheaton this summer

The Picklr pickleball club will open this summer in Wheaton at the former Stein Mart, 191 Rice Lake Square.

The Picklr, North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, will open its Wheaton club in June.

This 39,000-square-foot facility will feature 14 courts, including one championship-size court, with proprietary outdoor surfacing from Just Courts, the official court layer for The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and The Picklr, as well as a full pro shop and private event space, according to a news release.

The Picklr Wheaton will be at 191 Rice Lake Square, the former Stein Mart. Members will have access to unlimited open play, league play, and tournaments, and an option to enroll in private and semiprivate lessons and clinics by The Picklr’s certified trainers. Members also can use their membership at all of The Picklr locations nationwide.

“Bringing The Picklr to Wheaton means the community will benefit from the best-in-class indoor pickleball experience offered anywhere,” said Bobby Nelson with PB Wheaton LLC, franchisee owner of The Picklr Wheaton. “The Picklr takes the indoor pickleball to the next level with state-of-the-art clubs, all-inclusive, one-price memberships, combined with a “player-first’ optimal environment, and unmatched programming for all ages, making The Picklr your best choice for indoor pickleball.”

The Wheaton club is a part of The Picklr’s national expansion, including more than 500 new locations with roughly 5,000 courts being built over the next few years.

To learn more, visit https://thepicklr.com/location/wheaton.

