Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Annabella Rychetsky, Nazareth, softball, senior

Name: Annabella Rychetsky

School: Nazareth, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Rychetsky struck out 16 batters in a win over Morton, struck out eight and went 4 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs in a win over Lyons and tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts against Marian Catholic. She also reached 500 career strikeouts.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You seem to be on a great run lately. What’s been the keys to your success?

Rychetsky: One of the biggest parts is communicating with my catcher and trusting my defense behind me. I’ve really grown away from being scared to make a mistake on the mound, and that’s made it easier to just let go and not worry about being perfect.

What does reaching 500 career strikeouts mean?

Rychetsky: To me, it feels like all four years are finally coming together into a bigger picture and leading me on my way toward college. I started freshman year with an amazing senior catcher and I’m ending it with one I’ve grown up with.

Do you have any softball superstitions?

Rychetsky: Not really, but if I have a really bad game you will not catch me with my hair done the same way the next game.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Rychetsky: I’m so lucky to say that one of my best friends, Rita [Hynes], is on the team. There are so many inside jokes, and we end up spitballing until the whole team is involved and no one can breathe. I have so many memories of the dugout, group chats and videos, so it was really hard to pick just one person.

Who is the hardest hitter you’ve faced?

Rychetsky: There are a lot of challenging hitters in both high school and travel season, but I would have to say the hardest hitter is my brother. He is always the one to catch me at lessons and knows every slight difference for each pitch. Whenever we goof off at the field he takes me yard. Every. Single. Time.

If you could go to one concert who would you see?

Rychetsky: I’ve been getting really into older music that my parents listened to. I feel like going to a Bon Jovi or Offspring concert would be so much fun to catch a glimpse of what they did for fun as kids and I’d know a good chunk of their songs.

What are your plans after high school, academically and athletically?

Rychetsky: I’m committed to playing softball at Williams College for an amazing coach, and I’m looking forward to taking advantage of every opportunity they offer. I plan to study either biophysics or biomedical engineering to make an impact in the future.