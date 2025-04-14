Fire renders Lombard home uninhabitable

No injuries were reported in a fire that caused significant damage to a Lombard house Saturday, officials said Monday.

The home is uninhabitable, and estimated losses were pegged at more than $150,000, according to a press release.

Lombard firefighters were called shortly after noon on Saturday to the 500 block of South Brewster Avenue for a report of a house on fire, with visible flames coming from the exterior of the chimney. Lombard police confirmed an active fire.

Fire department crews began arriving at 12:11 p.m. and found heavy fire along the exterior of the chimney. Firefighters quickly used multiple hose lines, including one directed at the large exterior fire and two more advanced to the second floor, the release stated.

While interior crews worked to extinguish flames that had spread into the attic, firefighters on the outside used ladders to access the roof and cut ventilation openings to release smoke and heat.

Additional fire companies searched the home and confirmed that all occupants and pets were safely out of the structure. Crews placed tarps throughout the interior to help protect belongings from smoke and water damage. The fire was brought under control at 12:37 p.m.

The Lombard Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Lombard personnel received support from the Elmhurst and Villa Park fire departments, as well as the Glenside and York Center fire protection districts. Lombard police provided traffic and crowd control.

