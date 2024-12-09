Man facing DUI charge in fatal crash was more than 4 times over legal limit: authorities:

A Chicago man accused in a fatal DUI Dec. 1 in Villa Park had a blood alcohol content of .374% when he ran a red light and crashed his minivan into an SUV, killing a 69-year-old man, authorities say.

Luis Guzman Alvarez, 49, of the 4500 block of South California Avenue, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI causing death.

On Tuesday, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden denied the state’s motion to detain Alvarez until his trial, according to a news release from the DuPage state’s attorney’s office.

Villa Park police responded to the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. Charles Road and Villa Avenue. Officials say Alvarez was speeding when he ignored a red light and crashed into a Chevy SUV driven by Jose Orizaba.

Orizaba was extricated from his vehicle using the Jaws of Life and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m.

While searching Guzman Alvarez’s vehicle, officers found two small open bottles of Jose Cuervo tequila, a small bottle of premixed margaritas and a small bottle of premixed daiquiri, authorities said.

He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, where his BAC was measured at .374%. The legal threshold in Illinois is .08%.

Guzman Alvarez is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 23.

As a condition of his release, he must wear a secure continuous remote alcohol monitoring device (SCRAM). He also will not be allowed to drive and must report to pretrial services as required.

