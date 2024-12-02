Woman gets 90-day sentence for Macy’s burglary

A woman accused of stealing from Macy’s in Oakbrook Center and sideswiping a police car has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Kayshanda Outlaw, 24, of Zion, pleaded guilty to felony burglary, according to DuPage County court records. She was sentenced Monday and must serve at least 50% of the sentence.

Officers responded to the Macy’s in Oakbrook Center at 3:41 p.m. June 29, Oak Brook police said. Store employees accused Outlaw and Asia Wallace of taking more than $1,450 in children’s clothing without paying.

Police tried to block the defendants’ car from leaving the scene. But Outlaw sideswiped a patrol vehicle and headed north on Route 83, reaching speeds of up to 90 mph before losing control of the vehicle at Butterfield Road and Prospect Avenue in Elmhurst, then crashing into another car, authorities said.

The driver of that car suffered minor injuries, officials said.

In addition burglary, Outlaw had also been charged with retail theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding. The theft charge was dropped, but it is unclear what happened with the other charge.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241127/crime/woman-gets-90-day-sentence-for-macys-burglary/