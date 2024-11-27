DuPage County Board approves $636.6 million budget

DuPage County Board members Tuesday approved a $636.6 million budget that includes money to address food insecurity, mental health and substance abuse care, as well as hire more prosecutors and public defenders.

The 2025 budget, which begins Dec. 1, includes $257.1 million for the county’s main operating fund and keeps the county’s tax rate flat.

“This budget reflects my commitment to deliver high-quality services while making key investments that directly improve our residents quality of life,” DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said.

“I’m gratified to see our initiatives move forward next year knowing we are serving those in need while maintaining and improving upon on the county’s strong financial position,” she added.

The budget includes $151.9 million for capital projects, including repairs to water and sewer lines, renovations to the DuPage Care Center and completion of the animal services expansion.

Other highlights include: $1.8 million for a member initiative program allowing county board members to bring forward funding requests for community groups or programs; a 3.5% cost of living pay increase for county employees; $500,000 to combat food insecurity; and $350,000 to help fund community mental health and substance use care programs.

The budget also provides additional dollars for the state’s attorney’s office, public defender and sheriff’s office, and money to double the number of attorneys handling shelter care hearings involving charges of child abuse and neglect.

Additionally, the spending plan helps create a 12-week paid parental leave program for county employees. Board members approved the new program at Tuesday’s meeting.

