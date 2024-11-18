Roosevelt Road offices could get new life as apartments near downtown Wheaton

Wheaton officials have given a thumbs-down to a developer’s plan to convert a pair of two-story office buildings into apartments at 100 W. Roosevelt Road. (Katlyn Smith/Katlyn Smith/ksmith@dailyherald.)

A year after Wheaton city council members rejected a plan to turn Roosevelt Road office space into apartments, a new developer is expected to get approval for an office-to-residential project on the property.

The developer wants to convert the two brick office buildings at the southwest corner of Roosevelt Road and Main Street into nearly two dozen apartments.

The city council recently voted to draft an ordinance granting a rezoning of the property and a special use permit for a planned unit development. The ordinance has been placed on Monday’s city council agenda for approval.

City Councilman Scott Weller called it a “much-improved project from one that we had seen before — less dense, more green space, better pedestrian access across Roosevelt Road, also has amenities for the residents who will be there.”

The previous zoning request was ultimately denied by the council last November in part due to the use of nontraditional floor plans — originally calling for four-bedroom units — and a surplus of on-site parking spaces, according to city documents.

Under the current plan, the buildings would contain a dozen one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom apartments, totaling 22 units. The proposed rents are approximately $1,674 a month for a one-bedroom unit and approximately $2,000 for a two-bedroom, said Mike Mallon, founder of Mallon and Associates, who represents the developer.

“We believe that our proposed plan will meet the residential demand in the market,” Mallon told city council members earlier this month.

Most of the existing on-site parking spaces are in a flood plain. However, both office buildings are located outside of it, according to the city.

The developer would eliminate 42 existing parking spaces, resulting in 38 on-site parking spots, and convert the former parking area to green space. The developer also would install a patio/grilling area and a bike rack.

“We’ve worked extensively with your city staff to address flood plain and engineering issues,” Mallon told planning and zoning board members in October. “I want to make it very clear to the board as well as the general public … we are committed to improving this property and will meet or exceed all of Wheaton’s building, engineering and development requirements.”

Mallon said the developer of the property is the property owner.

