Woodridge man faces child sex materials charges after Amazon sends tips

A Woodridge man has been charged with possessing child pornography after Amazon notified authorities that materials had been uploaded to one of its websites.

Jason D. Pritchard, 50, of the 7400 block of Woodward Avenue, was arrested Wednesday, according to DuPage County court records.

He faces five felony counts of possession of child pornography videos depicting children under the age of 13.

Prosecutors sought to have him detained pretrial, but a judge released him Thursday with orders to allow pretrial services workers to put software monitors on all his electronic devices. Pritchard also was ordered to have no contact with children under the age of 18.

According to a prosecutor’s petition for detention, Amazon sent 11 tips about child sexual abuse materials being uploaded. Police obtained a search warrant for Pritchard’s home and phone.

According to the petition, police said they found more than 400 child sexual abuse images on an SD memory card.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241108/crime/man-faces-child-sex-materials-charges-after-amazon-sends-tips/