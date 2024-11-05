A shopper at an Elmhurst Jewel-Osco grocery store won $1 million last month in the Illinois Lottery.

The anonymous winner said she was picking up a few things on her way to visit a relative and bought a lottery ticket on a lark, then tucked it away in her purse.

“A couple days after the drawing, I saw the ticket in my purse and opened my lottery app to scan my ticket and check if it was a winner,” she said. “I immediately saw ‘$1,000,000′ on the screen and I was in total shock. I scanned the ticket one more time to double-check, and when it showed ‘$1,000,000′ again, I instantly started crying.”

The winner said she would use the proceeds from her lottery win to visit Ireland, which she called her “favorite place.”

This is the ninth Lucky Day Lotto $1 million winning ticket sold. Drawings are held twice daily at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Winners have to match five numbers.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241105/gambling/1-million-illinois-lottery-ticket-sold-at-elmhurst-grocery-store/