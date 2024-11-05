November 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

$1 million Illinois lottery ticket sold at Elmhurst grocery store

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group
The BP gas station at 2791 Route 34 in Oswego sold a $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket, just a month after selling a $300,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

(Eric Schelkopf)

A shopper at an Elmhurst Jewel-Osco grocery store won $1 million last month in the Illinois Lottery.

The anonymous winner said she was picking up a few things on her way to visit a relative and bought a lottery ticket on a lark, then tucked it away in her purse.

“A couple days after the drawing, I saw the ticket in my purse and opened my lottery app to scan my ticket and check if it was a winner,” she said. “I immediately saw ‘$1,000,000′ on the screen and I was in total shock. I scanned the ticket one more time to double-check, and when it showed ‘$1,000,000′ again, I instantly started crying.”

The winner said she would use the proceeds from her lottery win to visit Ireland, which she called her “favorite place.”

This is the ninth Lucky Day Lotto $1 million winning ticket sold. Drawings are held twice daily at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Winners have to match five numbers.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241105/gambling/1-million-illinois-lottery-ticket-sold-at-elmhurst-grocery-store/

DuPage CountyElmhurstLocalLocal News

Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Jake Griffin is the assistant managing editor for watchdog reporting at the Daily Herald