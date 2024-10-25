Man charged with secretly videotaping women, girls at a church in Bloomingdale

A man has been charged with secretly recording people in a restroom at a Bloomingdale church by putting a small pen camera in a vent.

Ramon Ochoa Garcia, 24, of Atlanta, is charged with unauthorized video recording of a person under 18 and unauthorized video recording without consent, according to DuPage County court records.

On Wednesday, Judge Joshua Dieden denied a prosecutor’s request to detain Garcia pretrial.

The charges allege that Garcia made approximately 41 recordings between Aug. 1 and Oct. 5.

A pastor at World Mission Society Church found the camera in a vent overlooking and facing the toilet in a restroom on Oct. 5, according to a prosecutor’s petition to have Garcia detained pretrial.

The pen camera had a micro SD card, which the pastor checked. He reported it to the police on Oct. 14 after confronting Garcia, according to the petition.

Police determined the videos depicted 24 victims, including two girls. One video depicted a girl changing clothes in a restroom.

The petition stated prosecutors believe Garcia is a flight risk in part because he does not have a fixed address and has been living in a van.

