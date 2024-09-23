Suspect arrested in connection with suburban bank robberies including Elmhurst

Authorities have charged a Franklin Park man with two counts of bank robbery in relation with several suburban heists in the last year, Elmhurst Police officials said in a news release Friday.

German Campos Jr., 24, was arrested following a search of his apartment Tuesday by FBI agents and Elmhurst, Park Ridge and Franklin Park police.

The FBI is investigating six holdups at either BMO or U.S. Bank locations between October 2023 and August 2024.

Those include robberies on: Oct. 18 and March 6 in Schaumburg, Dec. 16 and June 13 in Elmhurst, Aug. 9 in Park Ridge and Aug. 28 in Niles, according to court documents.

In the June 13 case in Elmhurst, a man with a black, hooded sweatshirt placed a backpack in front of a teller who described him holding a gray gun and saying “Give me all your money,” an FBI affidavit indicates. Nearly $5,000 was stolen.

In the Aug. 28 robbery in Niles, a man wearing a dark gray hoodie pointed a gun at a teller and forced employees to remove money from their cash drawers. He fled with over $16,000, the FBI reported.

A search of the apartment turned up a handgun in a baby’s changing table and clothing that resembled items described by bank employees or seen on security video, officials said.

Campos Jr. is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. His next court date is Monday.

