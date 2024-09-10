Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Wheaton

A 26-year-old Aurora man is facing a felony charge after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian in Wheaton on Sept. 8 and left the scene.

Jared Barnes, 25, of Glen Ellyn, was pronounced dead after a hit-and-run on Butterfield Road near Scottdale Circle. A passerby called Wheaton police about 4:47 a.m. after noticing Barnes unconscious on the roadway.

Police were able to find the vehicle believed to have struck Barnes and arrested Miguel Angel Abrego-Abrego of Aurora.

Abrego-Abrego has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a Class 1 felony. He was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police said the Aurora man’s Hyundai Sonata had heavy front-end damage and was found in a neighboring community after the crash.

“A young man’s life was taken too soon in this crash and the offender needs to be accountable for this crime,” Wheaton Police Chief Princeton Youker said in a written statement, which also expressed condolences to Barnes’ family and friends.

Abrego-Abrego’s next court date is Oct. 7.

The Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Response Team responded to the scene to investigate.

Eastbound Butterfield Road was shut down for several hours as officers collected evidence on the scene. Neighboring police departments also helped Wheaton police find the vehicle believed to have struck Barnes.

Wheaton police declined further comment on the crash.

